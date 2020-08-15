In pics: Mahindra unveils new-gen Thar with feature-packed cabin 9 Photos . Updated: 15 Aug 2020, 05:30 PM IST HT Auto Desk While the petrol unit of 2020 Mahindra Thar makes 150 hp and has 320 Nm of torque, the updated diesel has figures of 130 hp and 320 Nm of torque. 1/9Mahindra has unveiled the next-gen Thar which it says has been completely designed and developed in house and that most components are sourced from within India. 2/9The 2020 Thar gets an addition of a petrol engine, an updated diesel engine, automatic transmission and a contemporary cabin as well as can perform on challenging terrain and testing conditions. 3/9Mahindra will officially launch the new-gen Thar on October 2 with bookings also scheduled to be opened from that date. The new Thar promises to take on more conventional SUVs in the Indian market. 4/9The 2020 Thar will be offered with two engine options - 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. 5/9The new Thar has an unladen ground clearance of 226 mm. Mahindra claims that it can wade water as deep as 650 mm. 6/9The seven-inch infotainment screen inside the new Thar supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and is claimed to be drizzle proof. 7/9The 2020 Thar will offer three roof options. Apart from Hard Top and Soft Top, there would also be a segment-first Convertible Top. 8/9Thar 2020 will come in two variants - AX and LX. These are the highlights of the Thar LX variant. 9/9The 2020 Mahindra Thar AX variant is oriented more towards the enthusiasts. These are the highlights of this variant.