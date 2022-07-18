HT Auto
Home Auto News Nissan To Discontinue Leaf Ev; Replace It With A Modern Version: Reports

Nissan to discontinue Leaf EV; replace it with a modern version: Reports

Nissan feels the need to shift its focus to other EV models such as Ariya and SUV-shaped EV models as well.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2022, 11:51 AM
FILE PHOTO: A charging cable is attached to a Nissan Leaf electric car (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A charging cable is attached to a Nissan Leaf electric car (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A charging cable is attached to a Nissan Leaf electric car (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A charging cable is attached to a Nissan Leaf electric car

Nissan Leaf EV was introduced in 2010 as the first affordable and mass-market battery-powered vehicle. Now, several reports have confirmed that the carmaker might discontinue the model and replace it with one that is ‘more tuned to the needs of the modern EV buyer’. However, at this point, it is not confirmed whether the vehicle will continue with the Leaf name or not.

Nissan feels the need to shift its focus to other EV models such as Ariya and though Leaf was a pioneering model, it was swiftly overtaken by several other offerings from other carmakers. When Tesla introduced its Model S with a groundbreaking range, the little Nissan with its 73 miles of range became an oddish-looking package.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Nissan Magnite RED Edition launched in India at 7.86 lakh)

The automaker has not yet confirmed the report but is clearly in the process of shifting its focus to other electric vehicles like the Ariya. Last year, it hinted that it is building a more SUV-shaped vehicle called the Chill-Out, and that it could see some form of production once the Leaf is gone.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The reports come as Leaf's performance continues to fall below Nissan's hopes as the sales figures for Leaf have come down to less than 175,000 units over its entire lifespan at this point. Last year, Nissan sold 14,239 units of Leaf, rebounding slightly from less than 10,000 units in 2020. Data for 2022 so far shows that about 7,500 new Leaf EVs have found a home in consumer garages.

In a separate development, last month, Nissan kept its decision to suspend production in Russia for the first half of the current fiscal that started on April 1. This move was stated by Nissan's Chief Executive Makoto Uchida at the automaker's annual general meeting. Earlier it had been reported that Nissan stopped exporting vehicles to Russia along with manufacturing following the former country's attack on Ukraine which led to logistics risks.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2022, 11:49 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan Leaf Nissan Ariya electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

After MoveOS 2, Ola Electric to soon offer MoveOS 3 updates to S1 Pro customers
After MoveOS 2, Ola Electric to soon offer MoveOS 3 updates to S1 Pro customers
How to get a car pollution certificate online
How to get a car pollution certificate online
Nissan to discontinue Leaf EV; replace it with a modern version: Reports
Nissan to discontinue Leaf EV; replace it with a modern version: Reports
Mumbai’s pothole menace: BMC to use concrete on asphalt roads to fix issue
Mumbai’s pothole menace: BMC to use concrete on asphalt roads to fix issue
Overspeeding, drunken driving in Punjab will lead to these besides hefty fines
Overspeeding, drunken driving in Punjab will lead to these besides hefty fines

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city