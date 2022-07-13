Nissan Magnite RED edition launched in India at ₹7.86 lakh

The newly launched Nissan Magnite RED Edition comes based on the most popular Magnite XV variant.

Nissan Motor India on Wednesday announced the launch of the Magnite RED Edition at a starting price of ₹7,86,500 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new special edition car features a distinctive exterior look thanks to the added aesthetic elements including new red highlights, and chrome hints.

On the outside, the Magnite RED gets a distinctive red accent that covers the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch and body side cladding. A similar accent is also added to the car's interiors that feature a red-themed dashboard, a red accent on the door side armrest and centre console. Needless to say, the use of red colour accent lends this SUV a very sporty look. Other key updates on the car also include a tail door garnish and a prominent RED Edition-specific badge. Over the side, the car retains the R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels.

In terms of features, the car gets a wireless charger, a PM 2.5 air filter, an LED scuff plate, and ambient mood lighting that sets a perfect ambience. Being based on the Magnite XV variant, the car continues to carry forward an 8.0 touchscreen with Wi-fi connectivity for Android Auto & Apple Carplay, a 7.0 full TFT instrument cluster and a Rear-View Camera with Projection Guide.

“The Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite has been a memorable addition to many homes nationwide with over 1 lakh bookings since launch. The new Nissan Magnite RED Edition will accelerate the already-robust demand for the Nissan Magnite with an evolved offering for a young, aspirational, and tech-savvy audience, the RED Edition’s best-in-segment features will greatly enhance comfort and convenience for our valued customers with a Big, Bold, Beautiful visual update," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Under the hood, the RED Edition comes with powertrain/transmission options of 1.0-litre MT, 1.0-litre Turbo MT, and 1.0-litre Turbo CVT.

