HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Nissan Magnite Red Edition Launched In India At 7.86 Lakh

Nissan Magnite RED edition launched in India at 7.86 lakh

The newly launched Nissan Magnite RED Edition comes based on the most popular Magnite XV variant.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jul 2022, 12:36 PM
Nissan Magnite RED will be offered in three variants - Magnite XV MT RED Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT RED Edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT RED Edition.
Nissan Magnite RED will be offered in three variants - Magnite XV MT RED Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT RED Edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT RED Edition.
Nissan Magnite RED will be offered in three variants - Magnite XV MT RED Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT RED Edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT RED Edition.
Nissan Magnite RED will be offered in three variants - Magnite XV MT RED Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT RED Edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT RED Edition.

Nissan Motor India on Wednesday announced the launch of the Magnite RED Edition at a starting price of 7,86,500 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new special edition car features a distinctive exterior look thanks to the added aesthetic elements including new red highlights, and chrome hints. 

On the outside, the Magnite RED gets a distinctive red accent that covers the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch and body side cladding. A similar accent is also added to the car's interiors that feature a red-themed dashboard, a red accent on the door side armrest and centre console. Needless to say, the use of red colour accent lends this SUV a very sporty look. Other key updates on the car also include a tail door garnish and a prominent RED Edition-specific badge. Over the side, the car retains the R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiagoev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Tiagoev
 
₹5 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19 kmpl
₹5.12 - 7.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

In terms of features, the car gets a wireless charger, a PM 2.5 air filter, an LED scuff plate, and ambient mood lighting that sets a perfect ambience. Being based on the Magnite XV variant, the car continues to carry forward an 8.0 touchscreen with Wi-fi connectivity for Android Auto & Apple Carplay, a 7.0 full TFT instrument cluster and a Rear-View Camera with Projection Guide. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

“The Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite has been a memorable addition to many homes nationwide with over 1 lakh bookings since launch. The new Nissan Magnite RED Edition will accelerate the already-robust demand for the Nissan Magnite with an evolved offering for a young, aspirational, and tech-savvy audience, the RED Edition’s best-in-segment features will greatly enhance comfort and convenience for our valued customers with a Big, Bold, Beautiful visual update," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Under the hood, the RED Edition comes with powertrain/transmission options of 1.0-litre MT, 1.0-litre Turbo MT, and 1.0-litre Turbo CVT.

First Published Date: 13 Jul 2022, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan Magnite Magnite RED 2022 Magnite RED 2022 Magnite RED price
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: 2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift with ADAS breaks cover
In pics: 2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift with ADAS breaks cover
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift breaks cover in India with ADAS, digital cluster
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift breaks cover in India with ADAS, digital cluster
Triumph TE-1 details revealed, promises 160km range and 0-100kmph in 3.6 seconds
Triumph TE-1 details revealed, promises 160km range and 0-100kmph in 3.6 seconds
Tesla Giga Berlin rolling out only black and white Model Y EVs: Report
Tesla Giga Berlin rolling out only black and white Model Y EVs: Report
Nissan Magnite RED edition launched in India at ₹7.86 lakh
Nissan Magnite RED edition launched in India at 7.86 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city