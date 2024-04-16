Nissan Magnite to be recalled due to faulty door handle sensor. Check details

Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) has announced a proactive and voluntary recall of select variants of Nissan Magnite produced between November 2020 and December 2023 for a retrofit of front door handle sensors. This action impacts the base XE and mid XL variants exclusively.

Units manufactured after December 2023 are not affected. Nissan has clarified that the recall does not affect the drivability of the vehicle, and customers can continue to use their cars as usual. The retrofit of the new sensor will be conducted at Nissan service centres at no cost to the customers.

A new Magnite on the horizon

Launched in 2020, the Nissan Magnite is currently offered in four variants – XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium. Recently, a test mule of the Magnite facelift was spotted in Chennai for the first time, albeit heavily camouflaged. While specific changes are not yet known, it is expected that the sub-compact SUV will receive new bumpers at the front and rear, along with updates to the lighting elements.

Mechanically, no changes are expected in the Magnite, which will continue to be powered by two 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engines. The naturally aspirated unit delivers 70 bhp of power and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged engine version produces 98 bhp and 152 Nm of torque.

Both engines come standard with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The naturally aspirated engine also offers a 5-speed AMT, while the turbocharged unit is paired with a CVT automatic transmission that increases the torque output to 160 Nm.

The CVT-equipped Magnite has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 17.40 kmpl, while the turbo petrol variant achieves 20 kmpl, the company claims. The AMT gearbox offers a claimed fuel economy of 19.70 kmpl, and the manual gearbox delivers 19.35 kmpl.

