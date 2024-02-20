Saved Articles

Nissan Magnite XL AMT

4 out of 5
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
4 out of 5
8.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Nissan Magnite Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage19.7 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Magnite XL AMT Latest Updates

Magnite is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Magnite XL AMT in Delhi is Rs. 8.41 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XL AMT

  • Engine Type: 1.0L B4D
  • Max Torque: 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres
  • BootSpace: 336 litres
    • Mileage of XL AMT is 19.7 kmpl....Read More

    Nissan Magnite XL AMT Price

    XL AMT
    ₹8.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,44,000
    RTO
    61,080
    Insurance
    35,090
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,40,670
    EMI@18,069/mo
    Nissan Magnite XL AMT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.0L B4D
    Driving Range
    788 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.7 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Mac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
    Rear Suspension
    Twin-tube Telescopic Shock Absorber
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Bootspace
    336 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    40 litres
    Length
    3994 mm
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Wheelbase
    2500 mm
    Kerb Weight
    939 kg
    Height
    1572 mm
    Width
    1758 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    No
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    No
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    No
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    No
    Distance to Empty
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Light Gray
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Nissan Magnite XL AMT EMI
    EMI16,262 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,56,603
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,56,603
    Interest Amount
    2,19,138
    Payable Amount
    9,75,741

    Nissan Magnite other Variants

    XE
    ₹6.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,99,900
    RTO
    35,426
    Insurance
    34,227
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,70,053
    EMI@14,402/mo
    XE AMT
    ₹7.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XL
    ₹8.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XV Executive
    ₹8.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Geza Edition
    ₹8.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XV
    ₹8.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XV Dual Tone
    ₹9.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XV Red Edition
    ₹9.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XV AMT
    ₹9.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XL Turbo
    ₹9.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Kuro Edition 1.0 Petrol MT
    ₹9.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XV Premium
    ₹9.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Kuro Edition 1.0 Petrol AMT
    ₹9.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XV Premium Dual Tone
    ₹9.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XV Premium AMT
    ₹10.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XV Turbo
    ₹10.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XV Turbo Dual Tone
    ₹10.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XV Turbo Red Edition
    ₹10.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Kuro Edition 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT
    ₹10.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XV Premium Turbo
    ₹11.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XV Premium Turbo Dual Tone
    ₹11.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XV Premium Turbo (O)
    ₹11.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XV Turbo CVT
    ₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XV Premium Turbo (O) Dual Tone
    ₹11.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XV Turbo CVT Dual Tone
    ₹11.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XV Turbo CVT Red Edition
    ₹11.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Kuro Edition 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT
    ₹12.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XV Premium Turbo CVT
    ₹12.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XV Premium Turbo CVT Dual Tone
    ₹12.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XV Premium Turbo CVT (O)
    ₹12.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
