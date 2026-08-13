hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsMagnite vs Punch

Nissan Magnite vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan Magnite and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Magnite vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnite Punch
BrandNissanTata
Price₹ 5.65 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 to 24 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
₹5.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Nissan Magnite Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Front Left Side
Left Side View
Grille
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.0L Petrol1.2L Revotron
Driving Range
776 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3400 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250-3600 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twin-tube Telescopic Shock AbsorberSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse LinkIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
Length
3994 mm3876 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm193 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2445 mm
Height
1572 mm1615 mm
Kerb Weight
1019 kg-
Width
1758 mm1742 mm
Bootspace
336 litres366 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres37 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
No-
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Distance to Empty
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Interior Colours
Stylish Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,33,1416,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
5,61,6435,59,000
RTO
34,92631,360
Insurance
36,07234,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,60813,443
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split
Latest Offers
See All
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 12,000/-...
Applicable on magnitevisia-petrol-manual & 1 more variant
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Early Booking Bonaza 20,500/ ...
Applicable on magniteacenta-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Early Booking Bonaza 20,500/ ...
Applicable on magnitekuro-edition-petrol-automatic-amt-ez-shift variant
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 5,000/-...
Applicable on magnitekuro-edition-petrol-turbo-manual-hrao & 4 more variants
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 5,000/-...
Applicable on magnitetekna-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Early Booking Bonaza 22,500/...
Applicable on magniteacenta-petrol-turbo-automatic-cvt variant
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 5,000/-...
Applicable on magniten-connecta-petrol-turbo-automatic-cvt & 6 more variants
Expired
View Offer

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch sit in a segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is considered one of the most competitive categories.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Monthly EMI comparison
13 Aug 2026
Tata Punch EV scored 5 out of 5 star rating in the crash test.
Tata Punch EV Facelift scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test
29 Jul 2026
Nissan Magnite in the new Olive Bronze shade.
Nissan Magnite gets new Olive Bronze colour shade
15 May 2026
Nissan Magnite is a more affordable choice among these two, while Tata Nexon offers a wider and more powerful powertrain lineup.
Feeling confused between Tata Nexon and Nissan Magnite? Which one makes more sense to buy
14 May 2026
Nissan has attributed the sales surge to the positive performance of both Magnite and Gravite.
Gravite and Magnite help Nissan post 75% YoY growth in April
1 May 2026
The Tata Punch EV comes as an affordable take on the sub-four-metre electric SUV segment, while the Kia Syros EV is a more premium offering.
Tata Punch EV vs Kia Syros EV: Monthly EMI comparison
11 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Tata Sierra ICE reimagines the Alpine windows from the original Sierra of the 1990s but also brings more practicality with the rear doors and a bigger boot
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Sierra SUV debuts, to rival Creta, Thar Roxx
17 Jan 2025
Tata Curvv SUV is available for booking at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) until October 31. The SUV will be sold along with its electric avatar Curvv EV in the compact segment.
Tata Curvv review: Can it challenge the might of the Creta, Seltos?
24 Sept 2024
Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?
23 Jul 2024
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers