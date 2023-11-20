Saved Articles

Nissan Magnite XV Premium Dual Tone

6/10
8.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Nissan Magnite Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage18.75 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Magnite XV Premium Dual Tone Latest Updates

Magnite is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Magnite XV Premium Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 8.99 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 1.0L B4D
  • Max Torque: 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 40
  • BootSpace: 336
    • Mileage of XV Premium Dual Tone is 18.75 kmpl....Read More

    Nissan Magnite XV Premium Dual Tone Price

    XV Premium Dual Tone
    ₹8.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,01,000
    RTO
    60,060
    Insurance
    37,088
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,98,648
    EMI@19,315/mo
    Nissan Magnite XV Premium Dual Tone Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.0L B4D
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    750
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18.75
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Twin-tube Telescopic Shock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    Mac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Ground Clearance
    205
    Length
    3994
    Wheelbase
    2500
    Kerb Weight
    939
    Height
    1572
    Width
    1758
    Bootspace
    336
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    40
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    Silver
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Optional
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric + Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black / Light Gray
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Nissan Magnite XV Premium Dual Tone EMI
    EMI17,384 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,08,783
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,08,783
    Interest Amount
    2,34,251
    Payable Amount
    10,43,034

