Magnite is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Magnite XV Premium Turbo CVT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.62 Lakhs. The fuel Magnite is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Magnite XV Premium Turbo CVT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.62 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XV Premium Turbo CVT Dual Tone is 40 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L HRAO Turbo Max Torque: 152 Nm @ 2200 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 BootSpace: 336 Mileage of XV Premium Turbo CVT Dual Tone is 17.7 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less