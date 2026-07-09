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Nissan Magnite Front Left Side
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Nissan Magnite Front View
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Nissan Magnite Grille
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Nissan Magnite Headlight
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Nissan Magnite Left Side View
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Nissan Magnite Rear Left View
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Nissan Magnite Specifications

Nissan Magnite is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,65,000 in India. It is available in 48 variants, 999 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual.Automatic. Nissan Magnite mileage is 17.9 - 24 kmpl.
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₹5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Nissan Magnite Specs

Nissan Magnite comes in 34 petrol variant and fourteen CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.9 - 24 kmpl kmpl, ...Read More