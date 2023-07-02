Nissan Magnite Specifications

Nissan Magnite comes in twenty one petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Magnite measures 3,994 mm in length, 1,758 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The ground clearance of Magnite is 205. A five-seat model, Nissan Magnite sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less