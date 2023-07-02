HT Auto
Nissan Magnite Specifications

Nissan Magnite is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 4,99,000 in India. It is available in 21 variants, 999.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic.
4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Nissan Magnite Specs

Nissan Magnite comes in twenty one petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Magnite measures 3,994 mm in length, 1,758 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. ...Read More

Nissan Magnite Specifications and Features

XV Premium Turbo CVT Dual Tone
Engine Type
1.0L HRAO Turbo
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
708
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
152 Nm @ 2200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.7
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twin-tube Telescopic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
205
Length
3994
Wheelbase
2500
Kerb Weight
1039
Height
1572
Width
1758
Bootspace
336
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
40
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
Silver
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Optional
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Light Gray
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Nissan Magnite Alternatives

Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Magnite vs Punch
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Magnite vs Exter
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Magnite vs Sonet
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Magnite vs Kiger
Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Magnite vs KUV100 NXT

Nissan Magnite News

Nissan Magnite has been the bestselling car from the Japanese automaker in India.
Magnite SUV helps Nissan India to clock 5832 units in June
2 Jul 2023
Nissan Magnite SUV
Nissan rolls out one lakh Magnite SUVs from its Chennai facility
6 Jun 2023
Nissan Motor India sold 4,631 cars in May 2023, registering a 23 per cent year-on-year growth in the domestic market.
Magnite drives Nissan to post double-digit growth in May
1 Jun 2023
The Magnite is offered with two petrol engine options.
Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition at 7.39 lakh, gets new features
26 May 2023
File photo: Nissan Magnite was first launched in India in December of 2020.
Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition coming soon, gets 9-inch HD screen, JBL speakers
19 May 2023
View all
 

Nissan Magnite Variants & Price List

Nissan Magnite price starts at ₹ 4.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Nissan Magnite comes in 21 variants. Nissan Magnite top variant price is ₹ 9.9 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XE
4.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XL
5.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XV
6.68 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XL Turbo
6.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XV Dual Tone
7.15 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Geza Edition
7.39 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XV Premium
7.55 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XV Turbo
7.68 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XV Premium Dual Tone
7.84 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XL Turbo CVT
7.89 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XV Turbo Dual Tone
8.25 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XV Premium Turbo
8.45 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XV Turbo CVT
8.58 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XV Premium Turbo (O)
8.85 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XV Premium Turbo (O) Dual Tone
8.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XV Premium Turbo Dual Tone
9.05 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XV Turbo CVT Dual Tone
9.15 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XV Premium Turbo CVT
9.35 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XV Premium Turbo CVT (O)
9.75 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XV Premium Turbo CVT (O) Dual Tone
9.89 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XV Premium Turbo CVT Dual Tone
9.9 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Nissan Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Nissan Cars

