Nissan Magnite Specifications

Nissan Magnite comes in 34 petrol variant and fourteen CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.9 - 24 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Magnite measures 3,994 mm in length, 1,758 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The ground clearance of Magnite is 205 mm. A five-seat model, Nissan Magnite sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less