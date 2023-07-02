Nissan Magnite Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Nissan Magnite comes in twenty one petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Magnite measures 3,994 mm in length, 1,758 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The ground clearance of Magnite is 205. A five-seat model, Nissan Magnite sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Nissan Magnite price starts at ₹ 4.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Nissan Magnite comes in 21 variants. Nissan Magnite top variant price is ₹ 9.9 Lakhs.
₹4.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.68 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.15 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.39 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.55 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.68 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.84 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.89 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.25 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.45 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.58 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.85 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.05 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.15 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.35 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.75 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.89 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.9 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
