Magnite is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Magnite XV AMT in Delhi is Rs. 9.29 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XV AMT is 40 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L B4D Max Torque: 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres BootSpace: 336 litres Mileage of XV AMT is 19.7 kmpl.