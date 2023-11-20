Magnite is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Magnite XV Turbo Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 9.37 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Magnite is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Magnite XV Turbo Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 9.37 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XV Turbo Dual Tone is 40 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L HRAO Turbo Max Torque: 160 Nm @ 2800 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 BootSpace: 336 Mileage of XV Turbo Dual Tone is 20 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less