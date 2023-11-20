Magnite is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Magnite Geza Edition in Delhi is Rs. 8.35 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Geza Edition Magnite is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Magnite Geza Edition in Delhi is Rs. 8.35 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Geza Edition is 40 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L B4D Max Torque: 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres BootSpace: 336 litres Mileage of Geza Edition is 18.75 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less