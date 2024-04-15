Kiger is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 26 variants. The price of Kiger RXT MT in Delhi is Rs. 8.94 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXT Kiger is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 26 variants. The price of Kiger RXT MT in Delhi is Rs. 8.94 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXT MT is 40 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L Energy Max Torque: 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres BootSpace: 405 litres Mileage of RXT MT is 19.1 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less