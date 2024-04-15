Kiger is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 19 variants. The price of Kiger RXE MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.64 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionKiger is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 19 variants. The price of Kiger RXE MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.64 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXE MT is 40 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.0L Energy
Max Torque: 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres
BootSpace: 405 litres
Mileage of RXE MT is 19.1 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less