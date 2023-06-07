Renault Kiger Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Renault Kiger comes in 26 petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Kiger measures 3,991 mm in length, 1,750 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The ground clearance of Kiger is 205. A five-seat model, Renault Kiger sits in the Compact Suv segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Renault Kiger price starts at ₹ 5.45 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Kiger comes in 26 variants. Renault Kiger top variant price is ₹ 9.75 Lakhs.
₹5.45 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.65 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.32 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.58 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.8 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.82 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹7 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.08 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹7.3 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹7.37 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.5 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹7.57 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.69 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.87 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹7.89 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.9 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.07 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.1 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.19 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.39 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.6 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.79 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.8 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.55 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.75 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
