Renault Kiger Specifications

Renault Kiger is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,45,000 in India. It is available in 26 variants, 999.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Renault Kiger Specs

Renault Kiger comes in 26 petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Kiger measures 3,991 mm in length, 1,750 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The ...Read More

Renault Kiger Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.0L Turbo
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
152 Nm @ 2200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
20.53
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
205
Length
3991
Wheelbase
2500
Height
1600
Width
1750
Bootspace
405
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
40
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Optional
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Renault Kiger News

Renault Triber AMT with BS6 Phase II being delivered to a customer
Renault begins deliveries of BS6 Phase II Kiger, Triber AMT models
7 Jun 2023
Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber form the India portfolio of Renault.
Kiger, Kwid and Triber help Renault India achieve 9 lakh sales milestone
31 May 2023
Renault Kiger RXT (O) MT now comes with features like LED headlamps, alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen etc.
This Renault Kiger variant packs a larger screen, smart alloys and more. Check details
2 May 2023
File photo of Renault Kiger used for representation purpose only.
Renault Triber, Kwid and Kiger owners can get discounts on service with Renault Summer Camp: Details
23 Apr 2023
Renault India offers Kwid, Kiger and Triber in the Indian car market at present.
Renault Triber and Kiger, among others, to see price hike from January
7 Dec 2022
View all
 

Renault Kiger Variants & Price List

Renault Kiger price starts at ₹ 5.45 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Kiger comes in 26 variants. Renault Kiger top variant price is ₹ 9.75 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
RXE MT
5.45 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXE MT Dual Tone
5.65 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXL MT
6.32 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXL MT Dual Tone
6.58 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXT MT
6.8 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXL AMT
6.82 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXT MT Dual Tone
7 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXL AMT Dual Tone
7.08 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXT AMT
7.3 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXT (O) MT
7.37 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXT AMT Dual Tone
7.5 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXT (O) MT Dual Tone
7.57 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXZ MT
7.69 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXT (O) AMT
7.87 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXZ MT Dual Tone
7.89 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXT 1.0 Turbo MT
7.9 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXT (O) AMT Dual Tone
8.07 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXT 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone
8.1 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXZ AMT
8.19 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXZ AMT Dual Tone
8.39 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXT Turbo CVT
8.6 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXZ 1.0 Turbo MT
8.79 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXT Turbo CVT Dual Tone
8.8 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXZ 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone
8.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXZ Turbo CVT
9.55 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone
9.75 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

