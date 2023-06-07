Renault Kiger Specifications

Renault Kiger comes in 26 petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Kiger measures 3,991 mm in length, 1,750 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The ground clearance of Kiger is 205. A five-seat model, Renault Kiger sits in the Compact Suv segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less