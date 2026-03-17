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Renault Kiger Front Right Side
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Renault Kiger Front View
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Renault Kiger Grille
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Renault Kiger Left Side View
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Renault Kiger Taillight
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Renault Kiger Top View
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Renault Kiger Specifications

Renault Kiger is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,81,000 in India. It is available in 23 variants, 999 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Renault Kiger mileage is 18.24-20.5 kmpl.
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₹5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Renault Kiger Specs

Renault Kiger comes in nineteen petrol variant and four CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.24-20.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on ...Read More