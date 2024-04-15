Kiger is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 19 variants. The price of Kiger RXT (O) Turbo CVT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 12.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Kiger is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 19 variants. The price of Kiger RXT (O) Turbo CVT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 12.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXT (O) Turbo CVT Dual Tone is 40 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L Turbo X-TRONIC Max Torque: 152 Nm @ 2200 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres BootSpace: 405 litres Mileage of RXT (O) Turbo CVT Dual Tone is 18.2 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less