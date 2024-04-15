Kiger is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 26 variants. The price of Kiger RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.77 Lakhs. The fuel Kiger is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 26 variants. The price of Kiger RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.77 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone is 40 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L Turbo X-TRONIC Max Torque: 152 Nm @ 2200 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres BootSpace: 405 litres Mileage of RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone is 18.2 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less