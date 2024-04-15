Saved Articles

Renault Kiger RXE MT

4 out of 5
7.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Renault Kiger Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage19.1 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Kiger RXE MT Latest Updates

Kiger is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 26 variants. The price of Kiger RXE MT in Delhi is Rs. 7.37 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXE

  • Engine Type: 1.0L Energy
  • Max Torque: 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres
  • BootSpace: 405 litres
    • Mileage of RXE MT is 19.1 kmpl....Read More

    Renault Kiger RXE MT Price

    RXE MT
    ₹7.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,49,990
    RTO
    54,499
    Insurance
    31,795
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,36,784
    EMI@15,836/mo
    Renault Kiger RXE MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.0L Energy
    Driving Range
    767 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.1 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam Axle
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Length
    3991 mm
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Wheelbase
    2500 mm
    Height
    1605 mm
    Width
    1750 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    405 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    40 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    No
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    No
    Central Locking
    With Key
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Black
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Unpainted
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    50000
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Display
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Renault Kiger RXE MT EMI
    EMI14,253 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    6,63,105
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    6,63,105
    Interest Amount
    1,92,058
    Payable Amount
    8,55,163

    Renault Kiger other Variants

    RXE MT Dual Tone
    ₹6.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,84,030
    RTO
    32,361
    Insurance
    29,483
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,46,374
    EMI@13,893/mo
    RXL MT
    ₹7.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXL MT Dual Tone
    ₹7.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXL AMT
    ₹8.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    RXT MT Dual Tone
    ₹8.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXL AMT Dual Tone
    ₹8.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    RXT AMT Dual Tone
    ₹8.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    RXT MT
    ₹8.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXT 1.0 Turbo MT
    ₹9.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXT (O) MT
    ₹9.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXT 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone
    ₹9.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXT AMT
    ₹9.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    RXT (O) MT Dual Tone
    ₹9.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXZ AMT Dual Tone
    ₹9.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    RXZ MT
    ₹9.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXT (O) AMT
    ₹9.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    RXT Turbo CVT
    ₹10.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    RXZ 1.0 Turbo MT
    ₹10.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXT (O) AMT Dual Tone
    ₹10.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    RXZ MT Dual Tone
    ₹10.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXT Turbo CVT Dual Tone
    ₹10.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    RXZ 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone
    ₹10.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXZ AMT
    ₹10.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    RXZ Turbo CVT
    ₹11.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone
    ₹11.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
