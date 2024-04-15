Kiger is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 26 variants. The price of Kiger RXZ MT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 10.19 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Kiger is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 26 variants. The price of Kiger RXZ MT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 10.19 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXZ MT Dual Tone is 40 litres & Manual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L Energy Max Torque: 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres BootSpace: 405 litres Mileage of RXZ MT Dual Tone is 19.1 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less