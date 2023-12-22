HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Nissan Magnite Set For A Price Hike In January'24. Check Details

Nissan Magnite set for a price hike in January'24. Check details

Nissan Motor India will be increasing the price of the Magnite compact SUV in January 2024. According to sources, the reason behind the price hike is the rising input costs and inflationary pressure. As of now, the percentage increase has not been revealed. However, before the price hike happens, the manufacturer is offering several offers on the Magnite.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Dec 2023, 12:10 PM
Nissan only has the Magnite in the lineup.
Nissan only has the Magnite in the lineup.

Depending on the region, Nissan is offering benefits up to 97,550 on the Magnite. These benefits include accessories, cash discounts, exchange bonuses, finance offers and corporate discounts.

The Magnite is currently priced between 6 lakh and 11.02 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It goes against the Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and Kia Sonet.

Powering the Magnite is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. The naturally aspirated unit produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm whereas the turbo-petrol engine produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm. Both engines come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbo petrol also gets an optional CVT automatic transmission that reduces the torque output to 152 Nm. The naturally aspirated engine gets a 5-speed AMT, for people who are on budget.

Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
₹ 4.99 - 9.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
The manufacturer recently also launched the Kuro Edition of the Magnite in the Indian market. Wrapped in an all-black exterior and interior theme, Magnite Kuro will basically be the black edition of one of the most affordable SUVs in India. Kuro is a Japanese word which means Black in English.

Watch: Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: First Look

Nissan Magnite Kuro variants will come with similar glossy black exterior colour scheme. The Magnite Kuro will get blacked-out grille, skid plates, bumpers, headlight accents, door handles and roof rails painted in black. The only chrome on the exterior is the Nissan and Magnite badgings at the front and rear. The alloy wheels will come with red calipers offering some colour relief from black. Overall, there are no design changes in the Magnite Kuro edition.

First Published Date: 22 Dec 2023, 11:11 AM IST
