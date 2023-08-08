Mahindra XUV400 updated with these new features. Check it out

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that they have updated the XUV400 for the Indian market by adding a few features. The only electric vehicle from the Indian manufacturer now comes with Electronic Stability Program, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Auto-dimming IRVM and fog lamps. The manufacturer is expected to have not made any other changes to the XUV400.

With the new features, the XUV400 has become more competitive in the segment. The main rival to the XUV400 is the Tata Nexon EV which is currently the best-selling electric vehicle in the Indian market.

Mahindra XUV400 is priced between ₹15.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. On the other hand, Tata Nexon EV Prime undercuts the XUV400 as it starts at ₹14.49 lakh ex-showroom whereas the Nexon EV Max's starting price is slightly more as it starts at ₹16.49 lakh ex-showroom.

Mahindra offers the XUV400 in two trims - EC and EL. The EC has a battery capacity of 34.5 kWh with a claimed range of 375 km whereas EL has a battery capacity of 39.4 kWh with a claimed driving range of 456 km. The EC comes with two charger options - 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW. On the other hand, the EL trim comes only with a 7.2 kW charger.

Apart from the battery, range and chargers, both variants have different features. The EL being the top-end version comes with more features and colour options.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar EV Concept to debut on 15th August

As of now, Mahindra is working on unveiling the all-electric version of the Thar on 15th August in South Africa. The electric off-roader will be showcased in concept form as the production-spec version is still a few years away. Mahindra will also showcase a new pick-up truck that will be based on the Scorpio N and will be launched in the coming years.

