Mahindra Thar EV Concept to debut on 15th August

Mahindra and Mahindra have teased an electric version of the Thar. It will be called Thar.e and will make its debut in concept form on 15th August in Cape Town, South Africa where the Mahindra is hosting an event called ‘Futurescape’ where the manufacturer will be showcasing a global tractor platform and a pick-up truck concept as well.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 05 Aug 2023, 12:44 PM
A screenshot from the teaser that Mahindra shared.
Not much is known about the Thar.e as of now. However, it can be expected that Mahindra will either re-purpose the existing platform of the Thar so that it can be used to fit batteries and electric motors or they will base the Thar.e on an all-new dedicated electric skateboard platform. Mahindra already has an electric platform called INGLO on which its upcoming electric SUVs will be based on.

Considering that Thar is an off-roader and comes with four-wheel drive, it makes sense for Mahindra to equip its electric version with a dual-motor setup where one motor sits on the front axle and another one sits on the rear axle. Having said that, what would be the icing on the cake would be a proper quad-motor setup. This means that each wheel will have its own electric motor to modulate the torque and traction individually while off-roading.

The teaser also shows us a glimpse of the rear tail lamp whose design is in line with the current Thar. So, it is a square unit with a smaller square inside. Considering this, it can be expected that the current design language of the Thar will mostly stay intact but will get a few changes here and there so that it can be recognized as the Thar.e and not the ICE version of the Thar.

Also Read : Mahindra Scorpio N pickup to debut on August 15 in this country. More details

Apart from this, it is important to note that Mahindra is only showing the concept version of the Thar.e so the production-spec version is still a few years away. Speaking of concepts, Mahindra will also showcase a pick-up truck concept which is expected to be based on the platform that Scorpio N and the upcoming Thar 5-door will use. Again, we do not know when the production-spec version of the pick-up truck will launch.

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2023, 12:44 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Thar Scorpio Mahindra and Mahindra Mahindra Thar Thar EV electric vehicles EV

