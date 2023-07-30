HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup to debut on August 15 in this country. More details

Mahindra has teased its new pickup truck, slated to debut on August 15 in Cape Town, South Africa. The homegrown auto manufacturer has dubbed this as the concept form of a global pickup truck. The pickup truck is expected to be based on the Mahindra Scorpio N platform. The upcoming Mahindra Thar five-door too will be based on the same architecture. It will carry the legacy of the Mahindra Scorpio pickup truck, which has been in business for several years. Besides this, the automaker is also expected to showcase some more of the brand's future mobility plans.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2023, 09:28 AM
The Mahindra Scorpio N pickup concept will carry the legacy of the Mahindra Scorpio pickup truck and it will first break cover in South Africa.
Internally codenamed Z121, the new pickup truck will come with a longer wheelbase than the standard Scorpio N SUV. This will enable the pickup truck to accommodate a larger cargo deck. For reference, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic has a 2,600 mm wheelbase, while the pickup version of this SUV comes with a wheelbase well over 3,000 mm allowing the latter to have a cargo deck.

Mahindra has not revealed further details of the upcoming pickup truck concept, however, the teaser indicates that it will be well capable of tackling hard road challenges. A few design elements of the pickup truck concept include a double-cab body style, rugged looking front grille and chunky off-road spec tyres wrapping around large wheels.

Expect the production version of the Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck to come to the market by 2025. It could arrive in both single and double-cab body styles. Speaking about the powertrain, the pickup truck could share the same petrol and diesel engines as the SUV. Also, there would be manual and automatic transmission options for the pickup truck. Expect it to come in both 2WD and 4WD options. It is not clear if the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck will replace the current Scorpio pickup or would sell alongside it.

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2023, 09:28 AM IST

