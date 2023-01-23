Citroen eC3 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Citroen eC3 comes in four electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The eC3 measures 3,981 mm in length, 1,733 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm. A five-seat model, Citroen eC3 sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Citroen eC3 price starts at ₹ 11.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.43 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen eC3 comes in 4 variants. Citroen eC3 top variant price is ₹ 12.43 Lakhs.
₹11.5 Lakhs*
56 bhp 143 Nm
107 kmph
320 km
₹12.13 Lakhs*
56 bhp 143 Nm
107 kmph
320 km
₹12.28 Lakhs*
56 bhp 143 Nm
107 kmph
320 km
₹12.43 Lakhs*
56 bhp 143 Nm
107 kmph
320 km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price