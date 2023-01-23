HT Auto
1/24
2/24
3/24
4/24
5/24
View all Images
6/24

Citroen eC3 Specifications

Citroen eC3 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 11,50,000 in India. It is available in 4 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Citroen eC3 Specs

Citroen eC3 comes in four electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The eC3 measures 3,981 mm in length, 1,733 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm. A five-seat model, ...Read More

Citroen eC3 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
320 Km
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
Battery
29.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Emission Standard
BS 6
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp 143 Nm
Charging Time
10Hrs 30mins
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Electric
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Length
3981 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm
Height
1586 mm
Kerb Weight
1316 kg
Width
1733 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
315 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
No
Door Pockets
Front
Scuff Plates
No
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Tail Lights
Halogen
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
140000
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Citroen eC3 News

Citroen eC3 will be the first electric car from the French auto giant in India. It is based on the C3 hatchback it launched last year.
Citroen opens booking for eC3 ahead of launch next month. Here's how to book one
23 Jan 2023
Citroen has not yet revealed the pricing of the eC3 but it is expected to go against Tata Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Battery pack, driving range and specs compared
20 Jan 2023
The Citroen eC3 comes powered by a 29.2 kWh battery pack offering a range of 320 km on a single charge.
Citroen eC3 breaks cover prior to nearing launch, booking begins on January 22
18 Jan 2023
Tata Motors is going to launch its fourth electric vehicle model in India next year with the Punch SUV joining the Nexon, Tigor and Tiago models in the electric vehicle lineup from the carmaker.
After Tiago, Tata's next EV is this SUV. To rival upcoming Citroen eC3
23 Dec 2022
Citroen's upcoming electric car will be based on the C3 small SUV and will hit Indian shores by early next year.
Citroen's first electric car for India to be called eC3, to launch soon
13 Dec 2022
View all
 

Citroen eC3 Variants & Price List

Citroen eC3 price starts at ₹ 11.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.43 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen eC3 comes in 4 variants. Citroen eC3 top variant price is ₹ 12.43 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Live
11.5 Lakhs*
56 bhp 143 Nm
107 kmph
320 km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Feel
12.13 Lakhs*
56 bhp 143 Nm
107 kmph
320 km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Feel Vibe Pack
12.28 Lakhs*
56 bhp 143 Nm
107 kmph
320 km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone
12.43 Lakhs*
56 bhp 143 Nm
107 kmph
320 km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Citroen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Citroen Cars

Trending Citroen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Citroen Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details