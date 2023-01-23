Saved Articles

Citroen eC3 On Road Price in Chennai

11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs*
Chennai
eC3 Price in Chennai

Citroen eC3 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 13.03 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Citroen eC3 Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone₹ 13.03 Lakhs
Citroen eC3 Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone
₹13.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
29.2 KWh
320 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,43,000
RTO
8,000
Insurance
51,646
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
13,03,146
EMI@28,010/mo
    Citroen eC3 News

    Citroen eC3 will be the first electric car from the French auto giant in India. It is based on the C3 hatchback it launched last year.
    Citroen opens booking for eC3 ahead of launch next month. Here's how to book one
    23 Jan 2023
    Citroen has not yet revealed the pricing of the eC3 but it is expected to go against Tata Tiago EV.
    Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Battery pack, driving range and specs compared
    20 Jan 2023
    The Citroen eC3 comes powered by a 29.2 kWh battery pack offering a range of 320 km on a single charge.
    Citroen eC3 breaks cover prior to nearing launch, booking begins on January 22
    18 Jan 2023
    Tata Motors is going to launch its fourth electric vehicle model in India next year with the Punch SUV joining the Nexon, Tigor and Tiago models in the electric vehicle lineup from the carmaker.
    After Tiago, Tata's next EV is this SUV. To rival upcoming Citroen eC3
    23 Dec 2022
    Citroen's upcoming electric car will be based on the C3 small SUV and will hit Indian shores by early next year.
    Citroen's first electric car for India to be called eC3, to launch soon
    13 Dec 2022
    Citroen eC3 Videos

    Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
    Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
    21 Jan 2023
    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
    Citroen will launch the C3. its second model in India after C5 Aircross SUV, on July 20. The 2022 C3, which will compete as a B-segment hatchback, comes with a lot of SUV-like characters.
    Citroen C3: First Drive Review
    15 Jun 2022
    The ‘Made in India, Made for India’ Citroen C3 will be officially launched on July 20. It will take on Tata Punch SUV among others.
    Citroen C3 will launch in India on July 20: Key features revealed
    8 Jun 2022
