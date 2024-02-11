Tata Punch EV vs Citroen eC3: Which EV to go for?

Indians are getting a taste for EVs (electric vehicles) and the sales numbers show that. While in 2022 the EV penetration in the passenger vehicle segment was 1 per cent, it has moved to 2 per cent in 2023 and is ever growing. This gives enough confidence to the Indian PV players to get into the newly emerging space. And the leader of the space is Tata Motors which holds a 80 per cent market share in the EV passenger vehicle market.

The Tata Punch EV is offered in two powertrain options including a 25 kWh battery pack and 35 kWh battery pack, while the Citroen eC3 is only offered

The leadership position of Tata has to do with the fact that while the company was one the early movers into the space, it has continuously upgraded its lineup and introduced newer models at different price points. The latest one of them is the Punch EV. While Tata currently sells four Evs in the market including the Nexon EV, Tiago Ev and the Tigor EV, the Punch EV has the potential to become the best selling EV for the company given the success that the Punch in the ICE form has witnessed.

While the Tiago EV and the Tigor EV are one of the competitors for the Punch EV, one of the direct rivals would be the Citroen eC3 which was launched in 2023. Here is a quick look at how both the rivals stack up against each other in terms of prices, features, powertrain and the most important thing, price.

Tata Punch EV vs Citroen eC3: Features

Tata has been very vocal about the fact that as per their market research, EV customers have a keen eye on tech related features. The tech focused approach is clearly seen in the new Tata EV products and the Punch EV walks on the same path. Based on the second generation EV platform which Tata calls as 'acti.ev' and terms as pure EV architecture, the Punch EV boasts of 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, 10.23-inch virtual cockpit, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof and 360 degree camera.

Meanwhile, the Citroen eC3's feature list looks sort of dull in front of the Punch EV. The electric Citroen gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and 35 connected features.

In terms of charging the Tata EV two charging options including a 7.2 kW fast home charger and a 50kW DC fast charging option which allows the EV to charge from 10% to 80% in a swift 56 minutes. Meanwhile the Citroen eC3 supports DC fast charging allowing 10-80 per cent charge top-up in 57 minutes.

Tata Punch EV vs Citroen eC3: Powertrain

The benifit of a dedicated EV platform is seen in the way the Punch EV has been packaged. The Punch EV is offered in two versions like Nexon EV. A 25 kWh battery pack powers the mid-range version with a MIDC range of 315 km, while a bigger 35 kWh unit is equipped in the long-range version which comes with a claimed range of 421 km on a single charge.

The standard Punch.ev is powered by a 60 kW permanent magnet synchronous AC motor that delivers 114 Nm of torque, while the Long Range variant is equipped with a more robust 90 kW motor producing 190 Nm of torque.

The Citroen eC3 on the other hand comes in only one powertrain option. The eC3’s front-axle-mounted electric motor churns out 57 bhp and 143 Nm of peak torque. With a a 29.2kWh battery pack, the EV comes with an ARAI-certified range of 320km.

Tata Punch EV vs Citroen eC3: Price

The Punch EV starts at ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Citroen eC3 which is priced at ₹11.61 lakh. The top end of the Punch EV costs ₹15.49 while the Citroen eC3 Shine Vibe Pack Dual Tone is priced at ₹13.50 lakh.

While the Tata Punch EV starts at almost ₹60,000 less than the Citroen eC3, the top end of both the vehicles differ by almost ₹2 lakh, with the Tata model being the expensive one. However the extra price does bring you quite a lot of premiumness.

