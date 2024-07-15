eC3 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 4 variants. The price of eC3 Feel in Delhi is Rs. 12.80 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator,eC3 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 4 variants. The price of eC3 Feel in Delhi is Rs. 12.80 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like:
Battery: 29.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Max Motor Performance: 56 bhp 143 Nm
Driving Range: 320 Km
Bootspace: 315 litres
Electric Motor: 1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle