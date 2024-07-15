HT Auto

Citroen eC3 Feel

Citroen eC3 Front Left Side
1/24
Citroen eC3 Left Side View
2/24
Citroen eC3 Rear Left View
3/24
Citroen eC3 Front View
4/24
Citroen eC3 Rear View
5/24
Citroen eC3 Headlight
6/24
12.80 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Citroen eC3 Key Specs
Battery Capacity29.2 kwh
Range320 Km
Charging Time10 Hrs
View all eC3 specs and features

eC3 Feel Latest Updates

eC3 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 4 variants. The price of eC3 Feel in Delhi is Rs. 12.80 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator,

  • Battery: 29.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
  • Max Motor Performance: 56 bhp 143 Nm
  • Driving Range: 320 Km
  • Bootspace: 315 litres
  • Electric Motor: 1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    • ...Read More

    Citroen eC3 Feel Price

    Feel
    ₹12.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    29.2 KWh
    320 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,13,000
    RTO
    16,000
    Insurance
    50,595
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,80,095
    EMI@27,514/mo
    Close

    Citroen eC3 Feel Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    29.2 kWh
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    Driving Range
    320 Km
    Transmission
    Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
    Battery
    29.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Max Motor Performance
    56 bhp 143 Nm
    Charging Time
    10Hrs 30mins
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 65 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 65 R15
    Length
    3981 mm
    Wheelbase
    2540 mm
    Height
    1586 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1316 kg
    Width
    1733 mm
    Bootspace
    315 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    140000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    125000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    No
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    10 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    ADAS
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Citroen eC3 Feel EMI
    EMI24,763 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,52,085
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,52,085
    Interest Amount
    3,33,683
    Payable Amount
    14,85,768

    Citroen eC3 other Variants

    Live
    ₹12.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    29.2 KWh
    320 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,50,000
    RTO
    16,000
    Insurance
    48,386
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,14,886
    EMI@26,113/mo
    Feel Vibe Pack
    ₹12.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    29.2 KWh
    320 Km
    Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone
    ₹13.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    29.2 KWh
    320 Km
