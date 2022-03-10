HT Auto
Home Auto News Audi Teases E Tron Sportback Facelift Undergoing Winter Testing

Audi teases e-tron Sportback facelift undergoing winter testing

Teaser images of Audi e-tron Sportback reveal the Matrix LED headlights and full-LED taillights as well as a lower intake on the redesigned front bumper.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2022, 11:51 AM
Audi e-tron Sportback facelift
Audi e-tron Sportback facelift
Audi teases e-tron Sportback facelift undergoing winter testing
Audi e-tron Sportback facelift
Audi e-tron Sportback facelift

Audi has released a few teaser images of its e-tron Sportback facelift prototype undergoing winter testing. While the electric model has been spied testing a couple of times, this is the first time that the carmaker has released official images of the test unit wrapped in camouflage at the front and rear ends.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.18 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.8 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi S5 Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi S5 Sportback
2994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 80.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

While camouflage wrap is covering certain areas on the vehicle, the images do reveal the identical Matrix LED headlights and full-LED taillights as well as a similar lower intake on the redesigned front bumper. Changes on the facelift version will likely be focused on the Singleframe grille, the faux inlets, and trim elements on the rear bumper.

Another thing to note is that the prototype has regular mirrors instead of the cameras that are already available as an option in the current e-tron and e-tron Sportback. The facelift is also expected to come with new wheel designs and a refreshed color palette, besides interior upgrades.

(Also read | Audi stops on orders for plug-in hybrids in Europe, blame it on Ukraine crisis)

The facelift e-tron Sportback is reportedly expected to come with a new battery pack, offering an increased range of up to 373 miles or 600 km, up from the current models’ 249 miles or 400 km. The models will still be based on the old MLB platform, unlike newer electric SUVs from the brand.

The Audi testing grounds in Lapland, northern Sweden are called ‘KALT 1’ where temperatures seem like the inside of a deep freezer; there is guaranteed snow and sheets of ice. The premises cover more than 3,600 hectares or 8,896 acres, including office workplaces, a 440-bed hotel, and 83 km (51.6 miles) long testing grounds.

Audi first tests its prototypes on dry and wet roads before shipping them to Sweden for winter testing in ice and snow, so as to calibrate the chassis setup and all of the electronic systems in extreme conditions.

 

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2022, 11:50 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi e-tron Sportback e-tron e-tron Sportback electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter to offer navigation, cruise control features soon
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter to offer navigation, cruise control features soon
Maruti Suzuki rolls out new package to cover unforeseen engine failure
Maruti Suzuki rolls out new package to cover unforeseen engine failure
Bounce Infinity to provide battery swapping stations for Greaves EVs
Bounce Infinity to provide battery swapping stations for Greaves EVs
Electric two-wheelers contribute 55% to EV sales in Delhi in 2022, so far
Electric two-wheelers contribute 55% to EV sales in Delhi in 2022, so far
What is nano ceramic coating and does your car need it? Here's a complete guide
What is nano ceramic coating and does your car need it? Here's a complete guide

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city