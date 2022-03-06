HT Auto
Audi stops on orders for plug-in hybrids in Europe, blame it on Ukraine crisis

Audi will pause production of the A4 and A5 from March 7-11 and of the A6 and A7 from March 7-18.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2022, 11:13 AM
Audi A8 comes with three hybrid powertrains mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. 
Audi A8 comes with three hybrid powertrains mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. 
Audi stops on orders for plug-in hybrids in Europe, blame it on Ukraine crisis
Audi A8 comes with three hybrid powertrains mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. 
Audi A8 comes with three hybrid powertrains mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. 

German luxury car brand Audi has stopped taking orders for plug-in hybrid cars in Europe, due to the ongoing Ukraine crisis. The move comes due to the production interruptions happening due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. German publication Automobilewoche reports that Audi will accept orders for plug-in hybrid vehicles until March 10 but will stop after that because of supply chain issues.

(Also Read: Audi India to hike car prices from April. Details here)

The report has cited an Audi spokesperson who said due to the high demands as well as some restrictions caused by supply disruption. The Audi spokesperson reportedly also said that the automaker's production volume is currently already exhausted for the Audi PHEV models for 2022. It is not clear, the automaker will stop accepting bookings for Audi PHEV models in other markets as well.

The automaker also said that it will pause production of the A4 and A5 from March 7-11 and of the A6 and A7 from March 7-18. Not only Audi but other car brands in the Volkswagen Group, including Porsche and Volkswagen too are reducing their production in Germany, as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The crisis has resulted in a supply chain disruption for the automakers. Wiring harness is one of the key elements sourced by several automakers from Ukraine. The crisis has disrupted the production and supply of this part of the country, affecting the industry. The crisis has also led many automakers to stop shipping their vehicles to Russia, due to the sanction imposed on the country by the US and EU.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2022, 11:13 AM IST
TAGS: Audi luxury car hybrid car Porsche Volkswagen
