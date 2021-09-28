2021 Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback recalled in this country. Here's why

Audi has recalled a total of 38 units of its 2021 e-tron and e-tron Sportback electric vehicles in the US citing issues with parts used in the brake booster, CarScoops reported. The recall includes 11 e-tron Sportback quattros and 27 e-tron quattros.

The parts called wafers for the flexray transceiver insidethe electromechanical brake booster were not properly cleaned by the supplier.

The report states that the mis-manufacturing could lead to corrosion of the parts, which could in turn lead to short-circuits or interruptions within the component.

In case of a short circuit, there could be a functional issue with the brake servo that could then lead to drivers losing braking assistance. While Audi e-tron would still have the mechanical braking capability, witnessing sudden loss of brake assist could likely lead to an increased risk of a crash.

The report mentioned that Audi has not yet reported any injuries related to the brake booster issue and will fix the issue by replacing the brake booster in the affected vehicles. The German automaker will do this free of cost to the customers.

Meanwhile, the carmaker has asked the owners of Audi e-trons to keep an eye out for a warning sign in the vehicle's instrument cluster, which could alert them in case there's a malfunction in the brake system. If such an incident happens, the vehicle owners have been advised to immediately contact their nearest dealers to get the issue diagnosed and fixed.

Audi also offers five variants of its e-tron electric vehicle in India, namely e-tron-50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and e-tron RS GT models. The last one if the company's most powerful EV in its portfolio. All these model are currently being brought to the country via the Completely Built Up (CBU) route.