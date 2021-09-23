Audi India late to EV party but 5 reasons why RS e-tron GT may steal the show

Audi India took its time to bring electric vehicles to the country although rivals like Mercedes EQC and Jaguar i-Pace touched down months before the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback. And while a few months may or may not matter in a very niche space, Audi is now grabbing the bragging rights and has the widest range of battery-powered options here.

The e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT launched recently further the options made available and sit at the top of not just the price brackets but in the performance credentials as well.

Audi drive in the e-tron GT at ₹1.80 crore (ex showroom) but all eyes are likely to be on the RS e-tron GT, the most powerful production car ever made by Audi anywhere. At ₹2.05 crore (ex showroom), it is priced nearly double than what Audi's rivals have on offer here. But apart from its stunning looks, it has the performance credentials that may well back up the asking price.

All electric vehicles in the luxury space at present are bring brought in via the import route and this is what contributes to the pricing structure. But for anyone who can afford to pay upwards of ₹2 crore for an EV, there is much promise of much thrill that the Audi RS e-tron GT offers.

Audi RS e-tron GT performance highlights:

The ‘RS’ in Audi RS stands for Renn Sport or Racing Sport. And the RS e-tron GT may well epitomize this. With 646 hp of thunder and 830 Nm of lightning torque, this electric offering claims to offer blindingly quick performance. The 100 kmph mark from standstill comes up in just 3.3 seconds.

Audi RS e-tron GT battery and range specs:

How one drives an EV has an impact on the range it is capable of. Despite its massive performance credentials, Audi claims RS e-tron GT has a WLPT combined range of anywhere between 400 and 480 kms. At the core of the vehicle is a 93 kWh battery, the same as the one inside the e-tron GT.

Audi RS e-tron GT drive highlights:

Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT (in red) at the India launch event.

The RS e-tron GT coms with Audi Drive select which lets the driver choose between extracting max performance or preferring a more comfortable drive experience. One may also choose the Individual mode to customize between the two. Further, Audi claims the All-Wheel steering helps improve comfort and safety when on the move, letting the rear wheels move in the same or opposite direction as the front wheels.

There is a Boost function available as well to add to the power-packed punch of the EV.

Furthering the comfort levels are adaptive air suspension while the EV also boasts of an active rear spoiler which is standard for both the e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT. And just so one doesn't miss the roar of an RS, there is an optional Sports sound which packs in an external loudspeaker and two additional internal loudspeakers.

Audi RS e-tron GT styling:

Even when standing still and minding its own business, the Audi RS e-tron GT has the ability to grab massive attention. It could well be the best-looking EV in India at present and this is largely made possible with how sporty and exquisite its outside profile is.

Matrix LED with Audi laser light, Matrix LED Headlamps with dynamic turn indicators, wide LED rear combination lamps, carbon-fiber roof and a panoramic glass sunroof are just some of the mile-long list of features to look out for.

Even the alloy design is done to accentuate the profile of the entire vehicle.

Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT: Colour options Ibis White Solid Ascari Blue Metallic Floret Silver Metallic Kemora Grey Metallic Mythos Black Metallic Suzuka Grey Metallic Tactics Green Metallic Tango Red Metallic Daytona Gray Pearl Effect

Audi RS e-tron GT cabin:

There are plenty of RS emblems in the cabin of this electric vehicle to remind, just in case a reminder is required, that this is the most capable production car ever from Audi.

The EV has sport-contoured steering wheel in Alcantara black with contrasting stitching in Express Red or Steel Grey, Nappa leather seats, seat belts in red or steel grey shades, 16 speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System, Ambient light package and three-zone climate control.

Note: Some of the features mentioned above may be common between e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. Some of the features may be optional extra even if not clearly mentioned above.