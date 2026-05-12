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5 entry-level luxury SUVs I would honestly spend my money on in 2026

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 12 May 2026, 11:17 am
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Here are the top five entry-level luxury SUVs I would honestly spend my money on, considering they offer the best balance of badge value, comfort, and driving dynamics.

Mercedes-Benz GLA
The Mercedes-Benz GLA is the most stylish option for first-time luxury buyers looking to purchase an entry-level luxury SUV.
Mercedes-Benz GLA
The Mercedes-Benz GLA is the most stylish option for first-time luxury buyers looking to purchase an entry-level luxury SUV.

The entry-level luxury SUV segment in India, which is typically in the price range of 45 lakh to 65 lakh (ex-showroom), is a highly competitive segment. The luxury SUVs positioned in this segment offer a mix of prestige, global standard of design, advanced high-end features aided by modern technology, and practical family utility. At the same time, these SUVs offer affordability to first-time luxury car buyers as well as consumers who focus on value-for-money.

Based on the premium, feature-loaded, and performance-oriented trends in India, here are the top five entry-level luxury SUVs I would honestly spend my money on, considering they offer the best balance of badge value, comfort, and driving dynamics.

1 Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Engine
1,332 cc
Mileage
17.4-18.9 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Mercedes-Benz GLA is the most stylish option for first-time luxury buyers looking to purchase an entry-level luxury SUV. The AMG Line trim of the GLA especially grabs attention at the very first glance. This SUV stands out with its premium interior featuring 64-colour ambient lighting and a high-quality MBUX infotainment system, while at the exterior, the contemporary design language of the German luxury car giant is eye-catching.

2 Audi Q3
Audi Q3
Engine
1,984 cc
Mileage
14.93 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Audi Q3 is often considered the smart buy in this segment. The Audi Q3 offers a balanced, comfortable ride with Audi’s legendary Quattro AWD system as a standard highlight. This luxury SUV is praised for its understated luxury and ergonomic, high-tech cabin, as well as sharp and suave presence.

3 BMW X1
BMW X1
Engine
1,499 cc
Mileage
16.35-20.37 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The BMW X1 is one of the bestselling luxury SUVs in India. The luxury SUV is the entry-level model of the brand in India. Available in sDrive18i and sDrive18d, the X1 remains a benchmark for those who enjoy driving. The SUV sports an upright, mature SUV stance, wearing the contemporary BMW design language. It comes with a high-tech curved display and a floating centre console, which are the USP inside the cabin. The diesel variant is particularly known for mid-range power and fuel efficiency.

4 Volvo EX30
Volvo EX30
Engine
69 kWh cc
Speed
180 kmph
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The Volvo EX30 is the most affordable luxury electric SUV in India, priced at 41 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 69 kWh battery pack, promising 480 km range on a single charge. The EX30 is available as a fully-loaded variant. As the Indian consumers are increasingly shifting their focus to electric cars, the EX30 pose as a compelling entry-level battery-powered SUV. It comes with top-notch safety and a minimalist design associated with Volvo

5 Mini Countryman
MINI Countryman
Engine
1,998 cc
Mileage
15.4 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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If you are looking for a luxury SUV that is not extremely expensive, while at the same time offering go-kart handling, the Mini Countryman is a great choice. Also, it is meant for those buyers who seek a car that stands apart in the crowd. It comes with a quirky design language and a fun-to-drive character that stands out in city traffic.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 May 2026, 11:17 am IST

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