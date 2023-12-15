i20 N Line is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 12.98 Lakhs. i20 N Line is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 12.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of N6 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone is 37 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0 l Turbo GDi Max Torque: 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 311 litres ...Read MoreRead Less