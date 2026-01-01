|Engine
|998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT, equipped with a 1.0 l Turbo GDi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹10.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the i20 N Line offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT is available in 7 colour options: Thunder Blue With Abyss Black, Starry Night, Thunder Blue, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Abyss Black.
The i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the i20 N Line's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai i20 priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 10.57 Lakhs or the Tata Altroz Racer priced between ₹9.49 Lakhs - 10.99 Lakhs.
The i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, Cruise Control, Heater and 12V Power Outlets.