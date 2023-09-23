Hyundai i20 N Line Specifications

Hyundai i20 N Line comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The i20 N Line measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. The ground clearance of i20 N Line is 170 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai i20 N Line sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less