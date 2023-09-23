Hyundai i20 N Line Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai i20 N Line comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The i20 N Line measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. The ground clearance of i20 N Line is 170 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai i20 N Line sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai i20 N Line price starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai i20 N Line comes in 8 variants. Hyundai i20 N Line top variant price is ₹ 12.47 Lakhs.
₹9.99 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.14 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.1 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.22 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.25 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.37 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.32 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.47 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
