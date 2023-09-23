Saved Articles

Hyundai i20 N Line Specifications

Hyundai i20 N Line is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 9,99,490 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 998.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hyundai i20 N Line Specs

Hyundai i20 N Line comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The i20 N Line measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

Hyundai i20 N Line Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Height
1505 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
3995 mm
Width
1775 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm
Bootspace
311 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
7
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black with Red Inserts
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Hyundai i20 N Line News

The 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line gets the new grille and cosmetic tweaks as the recently launched i20 facelift, albeit with the N Line flair
2023 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched: 5 things to know
23 Sept 2023
The 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line gets the new grille and cosmetic tweaks as the recently launched i20 facelift, albeit with the N Line flair
Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched with turbo petrol engine. Check prices, specs, features
22 Sept 2023
Hyundai i20 N Line&nbsp;
Hyundai launches N Line range of merchandise to complement launch of i20 N Line
15 Mar 2022
Official accessories for i20 N Line are available for purchase through all Hyundai signature outlets.
Hyundai i20 N Line official accessories launched. Check prices here
11 Sept 2021
Hyundai i20 N Line is looking at making a splash in the Indian car market.
Hyundai i20 N Line first drive review: Hot hatch gamble is high roller on wheels
9 Sept 2021
View all
 Hyundai i20 N Line News

Hyundai i20 N Line Variants & Price List

Hyundai i20 N Line price starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai i20 N Line comes in 8 variants. Hyundai i20 N Line top variant price is ₹ 12.47 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
9.99 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
N6 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone
10.14 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
N6 1.0 Turbo DCT
11.1 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
N8 1.0 Turbo MT
11.22 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
N6 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
11.25 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
N8 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone
11.37 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
N8 1.0 Turbo DCT
12.32 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
12.47 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

