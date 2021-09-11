Hyundai i20 N Line official accessories launched. Check prices here

Hyundai Motor India announced the prices of its performance-spec i20 N Line hatchback earlier this month. The new car starts at a price tag of ₹9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). And now the company has announced the official price list of the accessories to be made available for its new i20 N Line.

The accessories for the new i20 N Line will be made available in two packages - Athletic Package and Flamboyant Package. While the former has been priced at ₹24,523, the latter will set you back by ₹13,923, respectively.

The exterior accessory additions on the car include chrome/carbon finish embellishments on headlamps/tail lamps, and door side moulding. Moreover, the list also includes bumper corner protectors, mudguards, door visors, and tyre valve cap.

The cabin/interior accessories include seat belt cover, floor mats, sunshades for all windows, cupholder costers, door scuff plate, and door striker cover.

The mentioned accessories are available for purchase through all Hyundai signature outlets.“The vast range of accessories for the new i20 N line are designed to match the need of the Indian market. We are constantly focused in adopting the preferences of a new generation of enthusiasts, to match their taste with our range of accessories. These accessories will be available at your nearest Hyundai signature dealerships. Further our team of experts are rigorously working to bring more advancements in the offerings for Hyundai car owners," said Yong Goon Park, Managing Director, Mobis India - AS Parts Division remarked.