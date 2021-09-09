Hyundai teases next two members of Ioniq family: Ioniq 6 concept, Ioniq 7 SUV

The side profile of the Ioniq 7 SUV has been showcased for the first time and its silhouette appears to have a rounded bonnet and a sweeping roofline. The wheel arches appear to be in square-like shape and have large diameter rims. Hyundai has previously teased Ioniq 7's front look where the SUV looks boxy with a grille-less look. It features a full-width horizontal LED bar and vertical LED units on the bumper.

(Also read | Hyundai Vision FK concept sports car is a dream fueled by hydrogen. Check specs)

The electric SUV may have a three-row seating arrangement with measurements similar to the Hyundai Palisade. It could also get a all-wheel drive as optional along with a dual-motor powertrain, offering a combined output of around 310 hp.



Hyundai plans to have electrify its entire model line-up in Europe by 2035, and in other major markets by 2040. It has also previously announced that by 2025, the company aims to sell at least one million battery electric vehicles in the market.