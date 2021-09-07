Hyundai Vision FK concept sports car is a dream fueled by hydrogen. Check specs

Hyundai Motor has revealed its 2040 vision for hydrogen-fuelled mobility as the company aims to popularize the use of fuel cell electric technology in transportation and other industrial sectors. During its ‘Hydrogen Wave’ online event, the company also unveiled various new fuel cell concepts including the Vision FK concept sports car.

With the hydrogen-powered Vision FK concept, Hyundai highlights that the fuel cell technology is equally applicable to high-performance vehicles. The sports car combines a fuel cell energy converter with a high-power, RWD, plug-in powertrain, claiming to provide a range of over 600 kilometres.



Hyundai Vision FK concept sports car sources power from its hydrogen powertrain that provides a maximum output of over 500kW. The two-door hydrogen-fuelled performance vehicle can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in less than four seconds.



The automaker has shared limited information about its fuel cell sports car but company has showcased other hydrogen concepts as well. These fuel cell prototypes include the Rescue Drone, the Trailer Drone, the Fuel Cell e-Bogie and the H Moving Station. Some these are entirely new mobility concepts as Hyundai also plans to apply hydrogen technology to other industries.

The Rescue Drone, for example, combines with the Fuel Cell e-Bogie to create a flying drone that can be operated remotely and autonomously. The drone can be used for critical operations such as fire-fighting and life-saving. It features an independent steering system for in-place turning maneuvers and ‘crab-walk’ driving feature. It can achieve a 450 to 500 km driving range from a single full charge.

In order to achieve its ambitious hydrogen-fuelled ambitions, Hyundai will introduce a new generation fuel cell system in 2021. This will come in 100-kW and 200-kW variations and will be up to 50 per cent cheaper than its existing fuel cell electric vehicle technology. It will also be 30 per cent more compact and and twice more powerful.