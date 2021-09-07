Hyundai won't sell anything but EVs in Europe from 2035. Here's the full plan

Hyundai Motor Company has made a massive announcement which could see a big jump in its focus and push for electric vehicles. The Korean car company recently announced it will not sell vehicles with internal combustion engines in Europe starting from 2035 even as it aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

Hyundai has been taking large strides in the world of electric mobility and already has battery-powered models available in several markets across the globe. While Kona EV has been around for some time, the new-age Ioniq 5 model has been well received as well and could bolster its prospects. There are also plans of driving in more models in the coming time - 10 by end of 2022 which would include five hybrid, two plug-in hybrid, three electric and one fuel cell vehicle.

Among these, the Ioniq brand will be in focus. Launched in February of this year, it is its first BEV built upon E-GMP. And the next being prepped for a launch is the Ioniq 6 which is inspired from Prophecy EV concept currently on display at IAA Mobility 2021.

The announcement to fast-track shift towards electric mobility was made at IAA Mobility 2021 and while Hyundai will stop selling conventional vehicles in Europe by 2035, it also plans to phase out all vehicles using fossil fuels in major markets by 2040. "Climate change is an undeniable challenge that needs everyone’s utmost and urgent attention," said Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "Hyundai Motor commits to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2045, and we will make investments in cleaner transportation and greener energy solutions to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all."