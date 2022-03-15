Hyundai launches N Line range of merchandise to complement launch of i20 N Line

Hyundai N Line merchandise includes T-shirts and jackets that will be available for purchase at all Hyundai Signature dealerships.

Hyundai Motor India has launched the N Line range of merchandise in the country to complement the launch of the i20 N Line premium hatchback that was introduced here in September last year. The merchandise includes T-shirts and jackets that will be available for purchase at all Hyundai Signature dealerships.

The Hyundai N Line range of merchandise has been conceptualised and developed on the theme of ‘Gear for the Player’, which reflects a sense of adrenaline rush and offers a feel of sportiness and fun, the company said in a statement. "We have launched the N Line range of merchandise that perfectly reflects the philosophy of our N Line cars in India," said Hyundai Motor India Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Tarun Garg.

He added that the introduction of this line of merchandise comes at a time when millennials contribute significantly to consumerism. “We have yet again tried to redefine fun and exciting driving experiences for customers who love to embrace playful sportiness," he said.

The Hyundai i20 N Line is the first of the several other N Line models that the company plans to introduce in India in future with an aim to create a separate niche segment for the customers looking for a sportier drive experience. The sporty sedan sources power from a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine which puts out 120 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of maximum torque. The car comes with seven-speed dual clutch transmission set up and a six-speed iMT unit.

For making the performance on the i20 N Line more thrilling and sporty, Hyundai has equipped it with all 4 disc brakes, exhaust sound tuning, suspension tuning for more agile ride and handling, paddle shifters and steering Setup for a strong on-centre feel.

