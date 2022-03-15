HT Auto
Home Auto News Hyundai Launches N Line Range Of Merchandise To Complement Launch Of I20 N Line

Hyundai launches N Line range of merchandise to complement launch of i20 N Line

Hyundai N Line merchandise includes T-shirts and jackets that will be available for purchase at all Hyundai Signature dealerships.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2022, 07:24 AM
Hyundai i20 N Line 
Hyundai i20 N Line 
Hyundai i20 N Line 
Hyundai i20 N Line 

Hyundai Motor India has launched the N Line range of merchandise in the country to complement the launch of the i20 N Line premium hatchback that was introduced here in September last year. The merchandise includes T-shirts and jackets that will be available for purchase at all Hyundai Signature dealerships.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Hyundai N Line range of merchandise has been conceptualised and developed on the theme of ‘Gear for the Player’, which reflects a sense of adrenaline rush and offers a feel of sportiness and fun, the company said in a statement. "We have launched the N Line range of merchandise that perfectly reflects the philosophy of our N Line cars in India," said Hyundai Motor India Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Tarun Garg.

Also read | Hyundai is not sure when Russian plant operations will resume

He added that the introduction of this line of merchandise comes at a time when millennials contribute significantly to consumerism. “We have yet again tried to redefine fun and exciting driving experiences for customers who love to embrace playful sportiness," he said.

The Hyundai i20 N Line is the first of the several other N Line models that the company plans to introduce in India in future with an aim to create a separate niche segment for the customers looking for a sportier drive experience. The sporty sedan sources power from a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine which puts out 120 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of maximum torque. The car comes with seven-speed dual clutch transmission set up and a six-speed iMT unit.

For making the performance on the i20 N Line more thrilling and sporty, Hyundai has equipped it with all 4 disc brakes, exhaust sound tuning, suspension tuning for more agile ride and handling, paddle shifters and steering Setup for a strong on-centre feel.

 

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2022, 07:22 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai India Hyundai N Line Hyundai i20 N Line i20 N Line
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city