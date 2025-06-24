hamburger icon
Harley-Davidson Street Bob Specifications

Harley-Davidson Street Bob starting price is Rs. 20,22,619 in India. Harley-Davidson Street Bob is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1923 cc engine. Harley-Davidson Street Bob mileage is 18.18 kmpl.
20.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Street Bob Specs

Harley-Davidson Street Bob comes with 1923 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Street Bob starts at Rs. 20.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson Street Bob sits in the ...Read More

Harley-Davidson Street Bob Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.2 L
Length
2320 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm
Kerb Weight
293 kg
Saddle Height
680 mm
Width
925 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 117 Classic
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Stroke
114.3 mm
Max Torque
156 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1923 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol
Bore
103.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 43mm stroke; cam-style preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; gaiter covers

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Drag-Torque Slip Control System (DSCS), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Cornering Enhanced Anti-lock Brake System (C-ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS), Cornering Drag-Torque Slip Control System (C-DSCS)
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Harley-Davidson Street Bob Variants & Price List

Harley-Davidson Street Bob price starts at ₹ 20.23 Lakhs .

20.23 Lakhs*
1923 cc
92.45 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

