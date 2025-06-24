HT Auto
Harley Davidson Fat Bob Discontinued In India, Street Bob Reintroduced

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob discontinued in India, Street Bob reintroduced

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2025, 11:10 AM
  • Harley-Davidson revealed the prices for its 2025 motorcycle models in India, discontinuing the Fat Bob in favor of the Street Bob.

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob was one of the most popular models for the brand in the Indian market.
Harley-Davidson recently announced the prices of its 2025 model range of motorcycles in the Indian market. However, with it the brand also discontinued the Fat Bob. It has now been replaced with Street Bob. As of now, the price of the Street Bob has not been announced.

What powers the Harley-Davidson Street Bob?

The Street Bob uses the Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic 1923 cc engine, which churns out 91 hp and 156 Nm of torque, and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The Fat Bob is priced at 21.49 lakh ex-showroom and is the most affordable motorcycle in Harley-Davidson's Softail family. It is powered by the 1,868cc Milwaukee Eight 114CI engine. We expect that Street Bob's price will undercut the Fat Bob's price.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2025, 11:10 AM IST
Harley Davidson Fat Bob Street Bob

