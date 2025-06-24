Harley-Davidson Fat Bob discontinued in India, Street Bob reintroduced

Harley-Davidson recently announced the prices of its 2025 model range of motorcycles in the Indian market. However, with it the brand also discontinued the Fat Bob . It has now been replaced with Street Bob. As of now, the price of the Street Bob has not been announced.

What powers the Harley-Davidson Street Bob?

The Street Bob uses the Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic 1923 cc engine, which churns out 91 hp and 156 Nm of torque, and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 1868 cc 1868 cc 18.1 kmpl 18.1 kmpl ₹ 16.75 Lakhs Compare View Offers Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 1868.0 cc 1868.0 cc 18.1 kmpl 18.1 kmpl ₹ 25.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Harley-Davidson 750 353 cc 353 cc 18 kmpl 18 kmpl ₹ 2.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Harley-Davidson Custom1250 1250.0 cc 1250.0 cc 19.6 kmpl 19.6 kmpl ₹ 16 - 17 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Harley-Davidson LiveWire 177 kmph 177 kmph ₹ 20.50 - 20.60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Harley-Davidson Nightster 975 cc 975 cc 19.6 kmpl 19.6 kmpl ₹ 13.39 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The Fat Bob is priced at ₹21.49 lakh ex-showroom and is the most affordable motorcycle in Harley-Davidson's Softail family. It is powered by the 1,868cc Milwaukee Eight 114CI engine. We expect that Street Bob's price will undercut the Fat Bob's price.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: