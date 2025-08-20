Auto recap, August 19: Hero Glamour X launch, Bentley EXP 15 concept debut, Harley Davidson Street Bob 117 launch

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to keep up with all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Tuesday, August 19.

2025 Hero Glamour X launched at ₹ 89,999, packed with features

Hero Motocorp has launched the 2025 Glamour X starting at ₹89,999 (ex-showroom). The all-new Hero Glamour X gets a design refresh along with world-first and four segment-first features. The Glamour X will be offered in two different variants, including Drum and Disc. The Disc brake variant of the motorbike has been priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom), and bookings commence on August 20.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Harley-Davidson X440 440 cc 440 cc 35 kmpl 35 kmpl ₹ 2.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hero HF Deluxe 97.2 cc 97.2 cc 70 kmpl 70 kmpl ₹59,998 Compare View Offers Hero Mavrick 440 440 cc 440 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 1.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 334 cc 334 cc 29.06 kmpl 29.06 kmpl ₹ 2.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING TVS RTX 300 299 cc 299 cc ₹ 2.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Triumph Speed 400 398.15 cc 398.15 cc 34 kmpl 34 kmpl ₹ 2.42 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : 2025 Hero Glamour X launched at ₹89,999, packed with features. Take a look…

Bentley EXP 15 Concept debuts publicly at Concours d’Elegance

Bentley Motors has revealed the EXP 15 concept at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Although the model will not be produced, it offers insight into how the British marque envisions its future design language, particularly as it prepares for its first fully electric vehicle. The EXP 15 is a full-size concept grand tourer that merges Bentley’s heritage design cues with modern aerodynamics and digital technologies. Measuring over five metres long, it recalls the proportions of the 1930 Bentley Speed Six Gurney Nutting Sportsman coupé, also known as the “Blue Train."

Also Read : Bentley EXP 15 Concept debuts publicly at Concours d’Elegance. Here's what it's about…

2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 117 launched in India, priced at ₹ 18.77 lakh

Harley-Davidson India has expanded its premium cruiser lineup with the launch of the 2025 Street Bob. The 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob is priced at ₹18.77 lakh (ex-showroom), and returns to India with subtle styling revisions, more electronic equipment, and a new engine. The new Street Bob now gets the brand’s latest 117Cl engine, as seen on the rest of Harley’s big bikes.

Also Read : 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 117 launched in India, priced at ₹18.77 lakh

About 50% public chargers remain non-functional: Tata reveals insights in latest report

Tata Motors has released key insights about electric vehicle users as part of the ‘India Charging Report 2025’. The latest report reveals key details about EV adoption, charging patterns, usage, and more. The report highlighted the challenges associated with charging, and out of a total of 25,000 public chargers, nearly 12,000 were identified as non-functional. About 38 per cent of customers surveyed by Tata found the unreliable chargers as a major obstacle hindering EV adoption.

Also Read : About 50% public chargers remain non-functional: Tata reveals insights in latest report

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: