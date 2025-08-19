Bentley EXP 15 Concept debuts publicly at Concours d’Elegance. Here's what it's about…

Bentley Motors has revealed the EXP 15 concept at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Although the model will not be produced, it offers insight into how the British marque envisions its future design language, particularly as it prepares for its first fully electric vehicle.

The EXP 15 is a full-size concept grand tourer that merges Bentley’s heritage design cues with modern aerodynamics and digital technologies. Measuring over five metres long, it recalls the proportions of the 1930 Bentley Speed Six Gurney Nutting Sportsman coupé, also known as the “Blue Train."

Why does it reference the ‘Blue Train’?

The “Blue Train" coupé became famous when Bentley chairman Woolf Barnato raced it against a luxury express train from Cannes to Calais in 1930, reaching London before the train. By echoing its long bonnet, upright grille, and rearward cabin, the EXP 15 nods to this story while presenting a contemporary interpretation.

The Bentley EXP 15 takes inspiration from the 1930 Bentley Speed Six Gurney Nutting Sportsman coupe.

What design principles does it showcase?

Bentley’s design team says the EXP 15 incorporates five exterior themes that will shape the company’s future cars. These include an upright and confident front profile, a reinterpretation of the Bentley grille for the electric era, a long and uninterrupted bonnet line, muscular haunches that suggest restrained power, and a bold rear surface that frames the redesigned Winged B emblem.

How does the interior differ from today’s Bentleys?

The cabin adopts a three-seat layout rather than the usual four or five. A swivelling passenger seat makes entry and exit easier, while storage spaces have been designed to accommodate pets and hand luggage. Traditional materials such as wool from historic British mills are combined with modern 3D-printed titanium finishes. Digital features can appear when needed or recede into the background, giving the cabin a mix of classic craftsmanship and futuristic technology.

What new technologies are on display?

The EXP 15 showcases what Bentley calls a “Magical Fusion" of physical and digital elements. Its full-width dashboard can either display a digital interface or revert to a veneered wood surface. A central “Mechanical Marvel" device blends mechanical design with digital functionality, displaying information such as battery charge status and direction of travel while also serving as a visual centrepiece.

Does it preview an upcoming Bentley?

The EXP 15 will not be produced and is not a direct preview of Bentley’s first electric model expected in 2026. Instead, it serves as a design study, offering clues to how future Bentleys might combine heritage-inspired proportions with modern technology.

After its California debut, where it was displayed alongside the original “Blue Train" coupé, the EXP 15 has returned to Bentley’s design studio in Crewe. There, it will continue to influence the development of Bentley’s next generation of grand tourers.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: