BMW R12 nineT-based R 12 S unveiled, pays homage to the R 90 S

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Nov 2024, 11:35 AM
  • BMW R 12 S is powered by a 1,170 cc boxer twin engine. It puts out 108 bhp and 115 Nm.
BMW R 12 S
BMW R 12 S looks like a blend of retro-modern motorcycles.
BMW Motorrad has unveiled the new R 12 S in the global market. It is based on the R12 nineT and pays an homage to the R 90 S that was sold back in 1970s. The motorcycle is designed to be a head turner and is sold in just one colour scheme - Lava Orange Metallic. As of now, there is no official confirmation whether the R 12 S will make its way to the Indian market or not.

The motorcycle comes with red double linework and the orange contrast stitching on the seat. Brushed aluminium on the tank and seat hump creates silver accents. It comes only with a single seat for the rider and a small cowl in the front. Overall, the design looks like a modernization of the motorcycles that were sold back in the 1970s.

Powering the BMW R 12 S is an air-oil cooled four-stroke boxer two-cylinder engine. It is a 1,170 cc unit that is tuned for 108 bhp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit and the power is transferred to the rear wheel using a shaft drive.

First Published Date: 29 Nov 2024, 11:35 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW Motorrad R 12 S

