BMW R 12 On Road Price in Lucknow

BMW R 12 Left View
BMW R 12 Black
19.9 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Lucknow
R 12 Price in Lucknow

BMW R 12 on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 22.19 Lakhs.

BMW R 12 STD₹ 22.19 Lakhs
...Read More

BMW R 12 Variant Wise Price List in Lucknow

STD
₹22.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1170 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,90,000
RTO
1,71,200
Insurance
57,784
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Lucknow)
22,18,984
EMI@47,695/mo
BMW R 12 News

The BMW R 12 is positioned as a classic cruiser, and the R 12 nineT is build as a roadster which offers marginally more power than the cruiser and more suspension adjustability.
BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT launched in India: Five key highlights between the two
10 Jul 2024
The motorcycles now use a new boxer engine with a capacity of 1,170 cc.
BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT launched in India, costs more than Hyundai Creta
6 Jul 2024
Stay up to date with the latest and most relevant developments from the Indian and global automotive world.
Auto news recap, August 7: Tata Curvv EV launched, Ola electric bike teased…
8 Aug 2024
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a notice saying that parts from airbags in nearly 51 million cars could cause them to explode during a crash, sending shrapnel into the cabin.
BMW, Ford, Volkswagen and GM to recall 51 million cars in US over airbag issue
8 Aug 2024
Stay up to date with the latest and big developments from the Indian and global automotive markets.
Auto news recap, August 3: Indian Roadmaster Elite launched, BMW 6 Series GT discontinued
4 Aug 2024
BMW Videos

Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President at BMW Group for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, seen standing next to the new 5 Series Long Wheelbase launched in India on July 24, 2024.
Watch: BMW not worried about Chinese challenge in EV segment, says global boss
26 Jul 2024
BMW Motorrad has launched the CE 04 electric scooter at a cost which can buy an SUV in India. The price is high because it will arrive through the CBU route.
BMW CE 04 is India's most expensive electric scooter: What does it offer
25 Jul 2024
The 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is the third LWB model from the German auto giant in India. It is offered with a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.
BMW 5 Series LWB review: XL size luxury under 80 lakh
25 Jul 2024
Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
12 Feb 2024
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of ₹96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
View all
 

