BMW R 12 on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 22.19 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW R 12 on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 22.19 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW R 12 dealers and showrooms in Lucknow for best offers. BMW R 12 on road price breakup in Lucknow includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BMW R 12 is mainly compared to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 which starts at Rs. 18.25 Lakhs in Lucknow, Triumph Rocket 3 which starts at Rs. 18 Lakhs in Lucknow and Indian Vintage starting at Rs. 21.79 Lakhs in Lucknow. Variants On-Road Price BMW R 12 STD ₹ 22.19 Lakhs