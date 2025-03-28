BMW R 12 GS unveiled globally. Check details

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off of the new R 12 GS in the global market. It is a classic enduro motorcycle that takes design inspiration from the R80 GS and will sit in R 12 family. As of now, the brand has not revealed any plans to launch the new motorcycle in the Indian market.

What powers the BMW R 12 GS?

BMW R 12 GS is powered by a 1,170 cc boxer engine that is air-oil cooled. It is tuned for 107 bhp at 7,000 rpm of max power and a peak torque output of 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The rear wheel is driven via a 6-speed gearbox and a shaft drive. What is interesting is that the exhaust is mounted on the left hand side. If the customer is interested then he or she can install Shift Assistant Pro for upshifting and downshifting without clutch operation.

BMW R12 GS is offered in three colour options.

BMW R 12 GS gets several riding modes such as Rain, Road and Enduro as well as additional riding mode Enduro Pro as part of the Enduro Package Pro. Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and engine drag torque (MSR) control as standard.

For off-road use, DTC can be switched off completely on the new BMW R 12 GS. In addition, the R 12 GS is equipped with engine drag torque control (MSR) as standard.

What are the underpinnings of the BMW R 12 GS?

BMW Motorrad is using a one-piece tubular spaceframe with raised and forward-positioned steering head section. while the rear one is a bolted-on rear subframe. The frame is suspended by fully adjustable upside-down telescopic forks in the front and an adjustable rear monoshock. As standard, the motorcycle comes with a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, the customer can get an 18-inch rear wheel as part of the "Enduro Package Pro" optional equipment.

Braking duties are performed by 310 mm disc brakes with steel braided lines. At the rear, there is also a disc brake and BMW offers its ABS Pro that helps in decreasing the stopping distance.

What are the features of the BMW R 12 GS?

BMW R 12 GS comes with a classic round instrument panel as a throwback to the old R80 GS. However, if the customer wants then he or she can opt for a digital driver's display. The brand also offers a 12V socket that can come in handy to power devices and keyless ride. There is also Headlight Pro as an optional extra.

