BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT: Five key highlights between the two
BMW Motorrad has just launched the R 12 and the R 12 nineT in the Indian market. While the R 12 is built as a classic cruiser and comes priced at ₹19.9 lakh (ex-showroom), the R 12 nineT is positioned as a roadster, starting from ₹20.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Both motorcycles will be produced as Completely Built Units (CBU) and are slated for delivery from September 2024.
While the R 12 and the R 12 nineT both share many elements, such as the one-piece frame and the engine, they are positioned with distinct traits and features that set them apart. Apart from what comes as standard, BMW is offering additional features through optional packages that enhance the level of safety, convenience, and comfort of the bikes. Here are five key highlights of the BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT:
The BMW R12 cruiser and nineT both get a 1,170cc air/oil-cooled two-cylinder boxer engine that is paired with a six-speed constant mesh gearbox. It is a two-cylinder four-stroke engine with two overhead camshafts, and in the cruiser variant, the unit is able to generate a rated output of 95 bhp at 6,500 rpm. Maximum torque is rated for 110 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The R 12 nineT is able to generate 109 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 115 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The exhaust on both variants is hung on the left side in a twin pipe setup.
The R 12 cruiser sits on a tubular bridge steel space frame and a bolted-on rear frame. The frame aids the motorcycle in keeping the total weight down to approximately 227 kg. The R 12 further brings a comfortable seat height at 29.7 inches (approximately 75 cm), while the nineT sits higher at 31.3 inches (approximately 79.5 cm).
The motorcycles ride on telescopic forks in the front, which are adjustable only on the roadster variant. The rear suspension is a monoshock that is linked to a single-sided swingarm. The rear suspension comes with adjustable spring pre-load and rebound, and the entire assembly sits on aluminum-cast wheels that have twin disc brakes in the front with 4-piston Monobloc callipers and a single disc brake in the rear.
The BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT are both offered with significant options for on-board tech. The two come with standard riding modes Roll and Rock. The R 12 nineT gets additional modes, which are Rain, Road, and Dynamic. Both bikes come with additional features such as Dynamic Traction Control, engine brake control, keyless ride, and ABS Pro. BMW Motorrad further offers a USB Type-C socket on the bikes as standard. There are additional features that can be added on for an extra charge, such as a new digital display and new headlights, tyre pressure monitors, smartphone integration with ConnectedRide Control.
BMW Motorrad is offering three additional packages with the R 12 and the R 12 nineT. The Comfort package adds on safety and convenience features, such as cruise control, hill drive aids, and heated grips. The Option 719 “Aluminum” Style comes with a Racing Red frame with dark elements and a single piece seat. The third package, Option 719 Style Avus Silver, brings metallic paintwork with dark elements. There is an additional seat option that comes with gold-coloured stitching and a new exhaust design option as well.