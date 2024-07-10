BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT: Five key highlights between the two

BMW Motorrad has just launched the R 12 and the R 12 nineT in the Indian market. While the R 12 is built as a classic cruiser and comes priced at ₹19.9 lakh (ex-showroom), the R 12 nineT is positioned as a roadster, starting from ₹20.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Both motorcycles will be produced as Completely Built Units (CBU) and are slated for delivery from September 2024.

While the R 12 and the R 12 nineT both share many elements, such as the one-piece frame and the engine, they are positioned with distinct traits and features that set them apart. Apart from what comes as standard, BMW is offering additional features through optional packages that enhance the level of safety, convenience, and comfort of the bikes. Here are five key highlights of the BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT: