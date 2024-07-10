BMW R 12 on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 24.58 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW R 12 dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers.
BMW R 12 on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW R 12 is mainly compared to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 which starts at Rs. 18.25 Lakhs in Mumbai, Triumph Rocket 3 which starts at Rs. 18 Lakhs in Mumbai and Indian Vintage starting at Rs. 21.79 Lakhs in Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price BMW R 12 STD ₹ 24.58 Lakhs
