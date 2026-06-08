BMW India to increase vehicle prices by up to 2% from July 1, 2026

BMW India has announced a price increase of up to 2% across its product portfolio, effective July 1, 2026. The revision will apply to both BMW and MINI vehicles sold in the country.

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The price hike will impact BMW's locally manufactured as well as imported models. BMW currently produces several models in India, including the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7, M340i and iX1 Long Wheelbase. The company's imported range, brought into India as completely built-up units (CBUs), includes the i5 M60, i7, i7 M70, iX, M440i Convertible, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M5 and XM.

Commenting on the development, Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said that the company continues to witness strong demand for its products. He added that the price revision has been introduced to offset the impact of rupee depreciation and rising logistics costs while maintaining the brand's standards of engineering and customer service.

BMW is not the only carmaker to announce a price revision in recent months. Several manufacturers have either implemented or announced price hikes after May 2026. Maruti Suzuki increased prices by up to ₹30,000 from June 1, 2026, while Hyundai announced a price revision of up to ₹12,800 in June 2026.

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